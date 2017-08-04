Comhairle welcomes CalMac community board

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has welcomed the establishment by CalMac Ferries Ltd of a Community Board and its more recent announcement confirming their recruitment of a Chair and Board Members.

The Comhairle is encouraging residents and other interested community stakeholders in the Outer Hebrides to apply for these posts.

Details of the Board’s full terms of reference and application forms for the positions of Chair and Members are available at www.calmac.co.uk/careers/community-board.

Members will serve a 12 month period in the first instance with the expectation of a further 24 months after that.

Chairman of the Comhairle’s Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Cllr Uisdean Robertson, said: “It is very important that local people representing areas that are served by CalMac Ferries such as the Outer Hebrides have a strong voice and a direct line of communication with the company.

“I welcome this new initiative and, to ensure a good level of representation for the customers and the communities across all the islands’ communities, I would very much encourage residents to apply to the posts of Chair and Members of the Board.”