Company installs life saving defibrillators across all its sites

The Scottish Salmon Company (SSC) has installed defibrillators across all of its sites after a life-threatening situation was averted by quick-thinking teamwork.

When Randy Laursen, Processing Operative at the SSC Cairndow Processing Plant in Argyll, suffered a major cardiac arrest while at work in June last year, the actions of his colleagues saved his life. The team swiftly implemented emergency procedures which included CPR and the use of an onsite defibrillator, and Randy has since made a full recovery.

The Scottish Salmon Company has now installed defibrillators at all 60 of its sites. With 220 SSC staff in the Outer Hebrides, the company has made a significant investment in equipment and in a programme of specialist training for its teams throughout the islands.

Staff will be trained on how to use the defibrillators in the event of any life-threatening emergency situations.

Welcoming the announcement, Craig Anderson, Chief Executive Officer at The Scottish Salmon Company, said: “We take the health and wellbeing of our staff very seriously and with many of our sites located in remote rural areas it’s vital we have the necessary equipment in place in the event of an emergency.

“This investment means we can deliver these state-of-the-art defibrillators to all our sites and provide staff training on their use. We have also reviewed our first aid kits and procedures to ensure the 220 SSC staff members throughout the Outer Hebrides are fully equipped.”