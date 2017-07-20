Could you become a foster carer?

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar are looking for Foster Carers for children and young people who are unable to remain in the care of their birth families.

A spokesperson said: “We believe all children have the right to live in a family, but if they are not able to live with their birth family, fostering can provide a positive alternative. We need Foster Carers for a range of children, from babies to teenagers, for short weekend breaks to a more permanent homes.

“We need Foster Carers from all walks of life and backgrounds including people who have children and those who don’t. Anyone can be a foster carer as long as they have the qualities, skills and experience required.

“We ask that all applicants, single or couples must be over 21 years old and have a spare room. Applicants do not have • to be employed or own your own home.

“All applicants will be subject to Local Authority, health, employment and Protection of Vulnerable Groups (PVG) checks.

“We know that the main motivation for becoming a Foster Carer is not about the pay however, we recognise the valuable contribution that Foster Carers make to the lives of children and young people who require to be looked after away from home and we reflect this in how we pay and support our carers. We believe that our carers should be properly trained and supported, equipped with the skills and confidence to fully benefit the children in their care.

“If you are looking for a job that will give you satisfaction and competitive professional fees and allowances that reflect the skills and demanding work, then fostering could be for you.”

For more information contact the Fostering and Adoption team on 01851 822748 or email: fosteringandadoption@cne-siar.gov.uk