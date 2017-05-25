Council’s condolences following Manchester attack

The Convener of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Cllr Norman A MacDonald, on behalf of the Comhairle and the communities of the Outer Hebrides has expressed sincere condolences to the family of Eilidh Macleod who have confirmed that she was amongst those who died in the Manchester attack.

The Headteacher of the secondary school on Barra has described the ‘deep sadness’ felt throughout the island community.

Eilidh’s friend, Laura MacIntyre, remains seriously injured in hospital following the attack.

Mr MacDonald said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Laura and Eilidh, and with all those affected.

“The Comhairle working with other partners is putting in place the necessary support arrangements for pupils and staff and we will continue to do everything that we can to assist during this very difficult time for all concerned.

“Flags will fly at half-mast at schools across the islands and at Comhairle offices out of respect. We share the feelings of all those who grieve and who are suffering as the impact of this atrocity continues to be felt.

Annag Maclean, Headteacher at the girls’ school, Castlebay, said: ‘Tragically, Eilidh’s life has been cut short and our worst fears have been realised. However, Eilidh, what she did and what she was will remain with each of us who knew her so well.

“Laura, who is very ill in hospital, is in our thoughts and prayers and we sincerely hope that she will make a full recovery and return to us soon.

“Our school and island community are in shock, feeling numb and struggling to come to terms with the deep sadness throughout our community.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Eilidh and Laura’s family and friends as they struggle to cope.”