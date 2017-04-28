Dyslexia and maths concerns?

Do you have dyslexia and struggle with maths.

Or are you a teacher who’d like to know more about how to support pupils with dyslexia?

Dyslexia Scotland Hebrides is delighted to welcome Mary Evans, former Maths teacher and Support for Learning specialist at Gordonstoun, to speak about dyslexia and maths on Wednesday 10 May.

Mary will give an overview of why some children and adults with dyslexia struggle with maths as well as some practical ideas about how to help.

Everyone is very welcome to this free event at 7pm in Stornoway Town Hall. No need to book, just come along.

Dyslexia Scotland National Development Officer Lena Gillies said: “This is a great chance for teachers, parents and people with dyslexia to learn maths skills which can help with schoolwork, exams and everyday situations.”