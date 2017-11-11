EatSafe Awards for Island premises

Two premises received their Eatsafe Awards today photos attached, Harris House and MV Hebrides. There’s a short blurb below if you would like to do a press release. Let me know if you need any further information.

“The Eat Safe Award is granted by the Environmental Health Service of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar in conjunction with Food Standards Scotland. The award is available to all establishments selling food directly to consumers. The main aim of the scheme is to provide an incentive to food businesses to strive for food hygiene and food safety management standards beyond those required by law. It also helps consumers make informed choices about where to eat out by providing a recognisable ‘sign’ of excellence in standards of food hygiene.

Councillor Kenny John Macleod - Chair of Communities and Housing Committee was delighted to hand over awards from the Comhairle. Councillor Macleod said that “The Eat Safe award is only presented to businesses that have achieved hygiene standards beyond those required by law so their commitment has to be commended. I would encourage all businesses within the Outer Hebrides to aim for this award as it provides them with a valuable tool to reassure their customers of a continuing commitment to produce food safely.”

Eligible establishments are assessed for the award as part of scheduled food hygiene inspections undertaken by officers from Environmental Health. Further details on the scheme are available on the Food Standards Scotland Website at:

http://www.foodstandards.gov.scot/eatsafe-awarded-business