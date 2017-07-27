EE due to carry out Uig service repairs

Mobile phone giants EE insisted restoring their service to residents in the Uig area of Lewis was a ‘priority’ and they were scheduled to carry out repairs yesterday (Wednesday) as the Gazette went to print.

Residents from Uig had contacted the Gazette to request we bring the issue to the attention of EE with residents without mobile phone service for up to four weeks.

EE did provide occasional updates during the four weeks of no service, reports the reader who contacted the Gazette, but they say many residents did not even receive any updates at all as several residents do not have WiFi and internet in their homes.

Frustrating

An EE spokesperson said: “We know it’s frustrating when people can’t get signal, and we apologise to our customers in the Aird Uig area who are affected by a local outage.

“Our engineers have identified the hardware fault and are travelling to the island to fix the problem. Replacement parts are being shipped, and we will restore full service as quickly as possible.”

They added engineers and parts were due in Uig yesterday.