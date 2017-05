The three councillors elected for Ward 4 Uig and North Lochs are: Angus Morrison (Independent) Norman A. Macdonald (Independent) and Ranald Fraser (Scottish Conservative and Unionist).

In Ward 5 Point there are three new councillors: Norrie Tomsh Macdonald (Independent) Alasdair Macleod (Independent) and and Finlay Stewart (Independent).

Counting is continuing during the day on Friday with more ward results expected shortly.