Election Count - Ward 3 Harris and South Lochs announced

Counting for the local elections is in full flow across Scotland’s 32 local authorities.

A total of 1,227 seats are being contested across 353 wards, with 60 candidates contesting 31 seats in nine wards in the Western Isles.

A system of proportional representation is used to choose your councillors.

New councillors for Harris and South Lochs (Ward 3) have been announced as: Finlay Cunningham (Independent) Paul Finnegan (Independent) and John Mitchell (SNP).

Votes will be continue to be counted during the day on Friday with more ward results expected shortly.