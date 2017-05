The four seats for Ward 9 representing Ness and Westside was won by Iain Mackay (Independent) John Norman Macleod (Independent) Kenneth Macleod (SNP) and Kenny John Macleod (Independent).

Three new councillors for Harris and South Lochs (Ward 3) were announced earlier as: Finlay Cunningham (Independent) Paul Finnegan (Independent) and John Mitchell (SNP).

Votes will be continue to be counted during the day on Friday with more ward results expected shortly.