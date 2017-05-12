Energy efficiency topic at HHP event

The Hebridean Housing Partnership (HHP) will host their annual lunch event for Lewis and Harris tenants on Friday, May 19th between 12 and 2pm.

The event will be held in the Stornoway Town Hall.

This year the event will have a particular focus on energy efficiency and HHP partners such as TEAS will be in attendance to provide help and advice on how to reduce energy costs and save money.

Tenants can drop in, have lunch and chat to staff and also view the latest range of kitchens, windows and doors and heating systems being offered to tenants.

There will be an activity corner for pre-school children and a free to enter raffle will be held by the Western Isles Housing Association Community Forum for each household attending.

There are fantastic prizes donated by HHP and their partners.

There will also be information available on services provided by a range of other local agencies and an opportunity for people to talk to officers about issues such as welfare reform and housing costs and worries they have about these.

The Tenant Participation Advisory Service, (TPAS Scotland) have been engaged by HHP to work with tenants and to help them get involved in how services are delivered.

TPAS Development Officer Jane Ballantyne said: “I would urge all tenants to come along. I am keen to meet people and see how we can work together to ensure tenants views are heard and listened to”.

The Communities Forum, who support tenant and resident groups across the Western Isles, will also be available during the event.

The Forum is asking tenants to get involved with them to take a closer look at the housing services starting with the repairs service.