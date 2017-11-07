Eorpa wins at Scottish BAFTAs

BBC ALBA’s flagship current affairs series Eòrpa has won the Current Affairs prize at the 2017 Scottish BAFTAs.

The awards ceremony took place on Sunday night (Sunday 5 November) in Glasgow, hosted by Edith Bowman.

2017 marked Eòrpa’s third consecutive nomination in this category, with their special half-hour programme on former detainees of Guantanamo Bay getting the nod this year.

The Eòrpa team travelled across Europe to interview these terror suspects who are now residing in European countries to which they have no connection or affiliation. Exiled from their homes and families, without ever facing official charges, these men have been released to a life anew whilst still dealing with their own personal traumas from their detention in Guantanamo Bay.

Eòrpa is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and has just begin its new series broadcasting weekly on BBC ALBA, BBC2 Scotland and BBC Parliament.