Families frantic search for Barra girls after Manchester attack

Two young girls from Barra have been caught up in the tragic attack on the Manchester Arena by a suicide bomber, which has resulted in 22 deaths and 59 injured.

The families of the teenagers Laura MacIntyre and Eilidh MacLeod, who are currently missing, have made appeals on social media to track them down.

Laura’s father Michael MacIntyre tweeted: “Please...please retweet. Looking for my daughter and her friend. Laura Macintyre and Eilidh Macleod #manchesterattack”

An appeal by Eilidh’s aunt Margaret MacNeil has also been shared across Facebook.

Angus MacNeil, the SNP candidate for Na h-Eileanan an Iar who knows both families, said that the pair had travelled to Manchester for last night’s Ariana Grande concert with Laura’s mother.

It is believed that she stayed in a hotel near the concert venue while the girls attended the event, and has been trying to locate them in hospitals in Manchester without success.

Eilidh’s brother is traveling to Manchester from Glasgow to help with the search.

Police have set up an emergency telephone number in response to the attack. It is: 0161 856 9400.