Family Fun Day for Western Isles Lifestyle Lottery

Have your say

A Family Fun Day will be held on August 12th to formally launch the Western Isles Lifestyle Lottery.

Organisers Western Isles Community Society (WICS) say the response in the two weeks since tickets went on sale has been extremely positive.

WICS’ Facebook following and local business interest has continued to steadily rise with ticket sales getting closer to the half way point of the initial target.

In celebration, WICS have rescheduled their Family Fun Day launch event for 12th August at 4pm in the Stornoway town centre.

The following figures are the minimum guaranteed for the first five weekly draws commencing Saturday 14th August:

595 Weekly supporters, and rising - totalling 2975 over the first 5 Draws;

£119 Weekly Prize Pot, and rising - totalling £595 over the first 5 Draws - PLUS one £250 Travel Voucher; and

£357 Weekly funds for Community improvements, already at this stage totalling a £1,785 guaranteed for distribution!

In addition to the 20% weekly cash prizes, Hebrides Travel have generously donated a Holiday Travel Voucher as a “bolt-on” prize for the first Draw.

Future bolt-on prizes are already in the pipeline and will be announced at regular intervals.

A spokesperson for Western Isles Community Society said: “It’s a very positive start and, continued support even at this level, would mean £18,564 towards Xmas street decorations, Hogmanay events, flower planting, events etc.

“We would be delighted if every Facebook follower was converted into a Lottery Supporter - immediately taking us to our first target! This is a unique opportunity for the Islands and every little bit of support encourages more.”

The funding is assigned by the Postcode of the player - if you buy a ticket in Harris for instance, 60p of your £1 spend is returned to Harris to improve that area.

The following six long established Community Groups have agreed to accept the funds in each area and will consult with locals on how they would like it spent:

Stornoway Amenity Trust - Area 1 (Broadbay)

Westside Football & Recreation Association - Area 2 (Ness & Westside)

Muaitheabhal & Friends - Area 3 (Uig/Breasclete/Lochs)

Harris Voluntary Action - Area 4 (Isle of Harris)

Uist Council of Voluntary Organisations - Area 5 (Uist)

Barra & Vatersay Community Ltd - Area 6 (Isle of Barra)

Organisers are advising those still intending to support with Standing Orders to do so soon as banks take a number of working days to process mandates.

No payment will be deducted until 14th August (12 working days away) prior to the first Draw - but the process takes time.

As the Logo suggests: “Where there’s a WILL there’s a Way”

You can support, as well as track the current level of support and Prize Funds online: {http://www.westernisleslottery.co.uk or phone|here} via the Dedicated Telephone Line 0300 30 20 444 to purchase tickets during office hours.

You can keep following the Facebook page: here for daily updates.