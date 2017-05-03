Feis appeal following devastating fire

Now in its 25th year, Fèis Eilean na Hearadh is a voluntary organisation in the Isle of Harris, organised by local volunteers who aim to promote the Gaelic language, culture and heritage through an annual festival for school age children on the island.

Following a recent devastating fire in the village of Scalpay, one of the largest in Isle of Harris history, the community group has lost a large number of musical instruments which had been held in storage at the now destroyed facility.

Many of the items had been donated to Fèis Eilean na Hearadh over the years to relieve the pressure on children having to buy and borrow items and their loss is a huge blow to the plans for this year’s festival and the children’s musical and cultural education.

Donalda Maclean of Fèis Eilean na Hearadh says: “Fèis Na Hearadh has grown over the years with over 100 children attending last year.

“Our Fèis at the start of July coincides with other Fèisean making it difficult to source instruments. A large amount of children’s craft materials have also been lost.“

With just two months until this year’s event, Fèis Eilean na Hearadh is now aiming to replace what has been lost by appealing to the wider community for funds, as well as second-hand materials and instruments. Any donations and contributions towards these efforts will be greatly appreciated.

The fundraising site can be found at: website