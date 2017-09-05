Ferry passengers targeted in campaign to clean up Scotland’s roads

Two of the biggest names in maritime travel have offered their support to a national campaign to clean up Scotland’s roads.

Caledonian MacBrayne (CalMac) and Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) have publicly backed the initiative, led by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful, which urges road users to take personal responsibility for their litter, encouraging them to “give your litter a lift, take it home”.

The campaign aims to tackle the growing problem of litter ruining Scotland’s main roads and iconic routes. It brings together government, industry, charity and the public sector in partnership to drive forward innovative programmes Scotland-wide and raise awareness of the impacts of roadside litter - testing out new solutions to help solve the ever increasing problem, which 88% of Scottish adults think creates a negative impression of our country.

CalMac and CMAL will be displaying campaign posters at ports Scotland-wide which encourages anyone driving onto the ferry to take responsibility for their litter and take it home.

Keep Scotland Beautiful officers will also be welcomed to the ports to undertake litter and public perception monitoring as part of the charity’s campaign.

Richie Morgan, Health, Safety and Environment Manager at Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) said: “We are committed to improving the environment through the delivery of sustainable maritime transport, but our commitment doesn’t end there and we are wholly supportive of the Keep Scotland Beautiful campaign to tackle roadside litter.

“Our ports and harbours are the gateway to many of Scotland’s most attractive beauty spots and we encourage people travelling around Scotland to take their litter home with them.”

With 80% of marine litter deriving from land-based sources, supporting the roadside litter campaign strengthens both organisations’ commitment to keeping Scotland beautiful and bolsters CalMac’s environmental commitment to help address marine litter. The poster that will be displayed can be accessed here.

Klare Chamberlain, Environmental Manager with CalMac Ferries Limited said: “CalMac are delighted to support Keep Scotland Beautiful in tackling the major problem of littering in Scotland.

“As an organisation, we are extremely concerned about Marine Litter which is blighting our beautiful beaches and endangering the health of our marine wildlife.

“We hope that by supporting this campaign we can encourage our passengers and harbour users to enjoy the Scottish countryside in a responsible manner.”

Recent litter monitoring by the Keep Scotland Beautiful has revealed that over 96% of Scotland’s main roads and iconic routes are affected by litter.

Georgina Massouraki, Roadside Litter Campaign Officer with Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Keep Scotland Beautiful welcomes the support from both CalMac and CMAL for our roadside litter campaign.

“With more than 5 million passengers, nearly the population of Scotland, using their ferries last year, this is an excellent opportunity to reach road users and remind them to be responsible with their litter when travelling across our beautiful country.

“Roadside litter is very challenging as it is difficult, dangerous and costly to clean up. It is vital that we encourage drivers to dispose of their litter responsibly.

“This campaign is about taking personal responsibility for individual behaviour. Throwing litter from your vehicle is a disgusting and illegal habit.

“I am proud of the part that Keep Scotland Beautiful is playing in helping to clean up Scotland’s roads.”

Posters will be on display in ports Scotland-wide from the start of September.