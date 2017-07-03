First block of annual support to advocacy

Community wind farm charity Point and Sandwick Trust have given £2,500 to Advocacy Western Isles — completing a package of support for some of the most vulnerable people in island society.

The money is the first half of an annual commitment of £5,000 to Advocacy and will enable the service to increase the hours of its workers across the islands to help meet demand.

Ernie Garden, chairman of Advocacy Western Isles, said the increased hours would mainly go towards helping people with mental health issues and the elderly. He said: “It will enable us to expand the service. The need is there and we would like to meet the need.”

Advocacy Western Isles is a free, independent and confidential service that supports people in speaking up for themselves, defending their interests and ensuring their voice is heard. It is for people who feel isolated and don’t know where or who to turn to.

Advocacy deal with between 600 and 1000 cases a year, from the Butt to Barra.

Donald John MacSween, Point and Sandwick Trust (PST) general manager, said they were delighted to help. “We are in the business of supporting vulnerable people who are quite often forgotten and Advocacy can give a voice to these people.

“Advocacy is one of four charities that we aim to support – along with Foyer, Hebrides Alpha and Western Isles Association for Mental Health — because they provide a valuable service to people who are quite often forgotten about.”