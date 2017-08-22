First local lottery winners announced

The first Western Isles Lifestyle Lottery draw was held last Saturday (August 19th) and congratulations go to the first three winners who reside in areas across the Western Isles.

1st Prize was won by Mrs Mairead MacDonald of Lingerbay, Isle of Harris;

2nd Prize was won by Mrs Margaret Campbell from Ormiclate, South Uist;

3rd Prize was won by Mrs Louise Harrison of Coll, Isle of Lewis.

Based on the level of initial support, a total of £200 was shared between them.

In addition, the Western Isles Community Society, which runs the Lottery on behalf of all the residents of the Western Isles, banked over £500 for community improvements from the first draw.

All Winners and Supporters will see 60p from their purchased tickets be distributed in bulk sums to the partner groups in their respective areas.

The winner of the first Bolt-On Prize of a £250 Holiday Voucher donated by Hebrides Travel will be announced mid-week.

Encouragement has also been received from additional local businesses and a second Bolt-On Prize will be announced in the near future.

Organisers are pleased the Lottery is now up and running and are very encouraged by the support so far, advising that already, the Prize Pot has increased for the second weekly Draw this Saturday (26th).

As can now been seen on the Lottery website - the more Supporters buying tickets – the higher the Prizes rise, and the more the Community Pot rises for improvements - benefitting everyone from the Butt to Barra!!

Over 1,100 weekly tickets have now been purchased with support steadily rising to meet the initial short term target.

The Organisers wish everyone GOOD LUCK for the 2nd Draw this Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased at any time online on the Western Isles Lottery website https://www.westernisleslottery.co.uk or during office hours by telephone on 0300 30 20 444.

You can receive all updates by following on https://www.facebook.com/wicommunitysociety/