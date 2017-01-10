Fishing vessel fire at Stornoway Harbour

A fire on a fishing vessel while berted at Stornoway Harbour was attended by three Scottish Fire and Rescue Service appliances this afternoon (Tuesday).

There were no injuries in the incident which saw fire service personnel and appliances on site for several hours.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 1.33pm on Tuesday, 10 January the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fishing vessel on fire at Stornoway Harbour.

“Three appliances were mobilised to the scene.

“Firefighters in breathing apparatus were able to source and contain the blaze with the use of a high pressure water hose.

“We remain at the scene and crews are currently performing cutting away operations to detect any fire spread within the ship.

“There are no injuries.”