Flett Trek today

Stornoway Running and Athletic club’s most infamous annual meet takes place later today with the Flett Trek.

The annual Hogmanay dash and splash combination is loved and feared in equal measure as it combines a run/jog around the stunning hills of Rhenigidale in Harris which is followed by a bone chilling swim in the loch at the bottom.

Mother Nature looks to have been kind to those taking part this year with competitors in previous years having to wade through snow en-route to their icy swim.

Good luck to all Flett Trekkers taking part.