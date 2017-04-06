Florence Showcase for Harris Tweed

Shawbost-based Harris Tweed Hebrides has featured in a glittering showcase of British and Italian fashion, held in Florence under royal patronage.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall toured the event which was organised by the British Embassy in Rome and the Campaign for Wool.

Prince Charles is patron of the campaign and all the garments featured were, like Harris Tweed, made from pure wool.

An elite selection of leading British and Italian brands were invited to exhibit at the event which was held in the Sala Bianca of the Palazzo Pitti in Florence.

The spectacular room is described as ‘the birthplace of Italian fashion’, catwalk shows held there in the 1950s having set the tone for classic Italian brands to flourish.

Chief executive Ian Angus Mackenzie said: “We greatly value our prestigious Italian clients and participation in this event will help ensure that the well-earned reputation of our Shawbost fabric will be further enhanced in the leading fashion houses of the world”.