FlyBe announce free baggage within Scotland

Flybe has announced that from today (9th November 2017) customers will receive one free 15 or 23kg hold bag on all ticket types when booking flights within Scotland (intra-Scotland), offering savings of up to £52 on a return flight.

The airline has taken this step having listened to customer feedback following the September start of services to the Highlands and Islands operated by Eastern Airways on behalf of Flybe, and also of those using the intra-Scotland flights operating as part of the new franchise agreement between the two airlines that started on 29th October.

Those booking flights on the seven named routes at www.flybe.com , through Flybe’s Contact Centre or via a travel agent, will also have the opportunity to upgrade a their JustFly ticket to a GetMore ticket for just £6.50 per person per sector. This gives customers a number of additional benefits including the opportunity to change their ticket free of charge (fare differences may apply), free on-the-day flexibility, free advance seat selection and valuable Avios points.

The free hold bag and discounted GetMore upgrade applies to the following five Flybe routes operated by Eastern Airways:

Glasgow to Stornoway and Glasgow to Sumburgh

Aberdeen to Kirkwall and Aberdeen to Sumburgh and

Edinburgh to Sumburgh

And also on the two routes operated by Flybe’s franchise partner, Eastern Airways from

Aberdeen to Stornoway and Aberdeen to Wick John O’Groats

In addition, customers looking to benefit from Flybe’s wide choice of onward connections via www.flybe.com will now only be charged for one item of hold luggage on the non-Scotland sector of their journey. For example, a customer travelling on a Just Fly ticket with a 23kg bag on the routing Stornoway (SYY) – Glasgow (GLA) – Southampton (SOU) would pay as follows: SYY-GLA (free hold luggage) + GLA-SOU (£26).

Flybe’s Interim Chief Commercial Officer, Ronnie Matheson comments: “Following overwhelming customer feedback received during previous visits to the Highlands & Islands, I am pleased to announce Flybe is removing charges on the most popular hold luggage choices on these selected routes within Scotland. Flybe is committed to listening to our customers and we will always do our best to action wherever possible any changes that will enhance their overall experience of travelling with us.”