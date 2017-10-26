Flybe unveils its Stornoway Community Hero

Flybe and its joint venture partner Eastern Airways have announced that Roddy Macdonald has been selected the first ever Flybe Community Hero for Stornoway, deserving special recognition for the positive work he has put in to island life.

There were many potential winners amongst the numerous nominations received which included many selfless individuals who have given up their time and energy to support local charities, people and animals alike.

But it was Roddy who impressed the judges the most, enthusiastically described as ‘a leader, a teacher, a mentor, a counsellor, a friend and a father but most of all a role model’ to those on Stornoway.

Roddy is a familiar sight to those on the Isle of Lewis, working as a paramedic, supporting the vital First Responder Community and training local people in vital lifesaving skills, all on top of his dedication to the coastguard for the last 30 years.

Roddy has been hugely important to the community and, as part of the charity Lucky2BHere, training and equipping communities throughout Scotland with defibrillators.

As part of the special Community Hero recognition he will receive from Flybe and Eastern Airways, Roddy will have his very own aircraft named after him.

For those flying into Stornoway, seeing his name could be their first memory of their visit to the Highlands and Islands, greeting new visitors and old faces as they head to Stornoway, Sumburgh or Orkney.

Ronnie Matheson, Flybe’s Interim Chief Commercial Officer said: “It was great to see all of the nominations for Stornoway and they all deserved to be winners but it was Roddy who stood out for his selfless service to Stornoway over the past 30 years.

“Roddy has clearly made a huge impact on the local community and we are proud to do our part to give him this extra recognition.”