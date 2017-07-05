Franchise Opportunity for Ionad Spòrs Leòdhais Café Published

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has published the tender for the franchising of the vacant cafeteria space within Ionad Spòrs Leodhais.

It is anticipated that there will be interest in the contract opportunity from suppliers based in Lewis as well as those further afield.

Speaking about the potential franchise, Chairman of the Education, Sport and Children’s Services Committee, Councillor Angus McCormack, commented: “This is an exciting opportunity for a provider to establish a café at the heart of our sports centre in Stornoway and to serve the many people of all ages who use the facilities.”

The contract notice has been published on Public Contracts Scotland with the tender documentation available through the PCS-Tender portal.

Prospective suppliers should register with both portals if they have not already done so.

www.publictendersscotland.publiccontractsscotland.gov.uk/

www.publiccontractsscotland.gov.uk/

The closing date for tender submissions is Monday 31 July 2017 at 2pm.