Funding for improvements to ferries

Accessibility on Scotland’s ferry networks will be further improved thanks to a third round of Scottish Government funding, Minister for Transport and the Islands Humza Yousaf has announced.

Port and ferry operators can once again apply for support from the Ferries Accessibility Fund to make improvements to existing vessels and harbours that go beyond regulatory standards set for accessibility.

The previous two rounds of funding saw over £228,000 allocated to a variety of projects, including improved on-board signage, better access at ferry terminals, and staff training in disability awareness.

Awards will be made to successful bidders on a match-funding basis.

Mr Yousaf said: “I’m very pleased to announce a third call for applications to the Ferries Accessibility Fund, following the success of the previous two rounds.

“The projects that have already been approved are helping to ensure Scotland’s ferry services are open and accessible to everyone.

“We want ferry and harbour operators to provide the best passenger experience possible, so I encourage any potential bidders to come forward with proposals to improve their services.”