Further problems with Tarbert ATM

Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil has been made aware of more problems with the ATM in Tarbert, Harris and he has contacted Cardtronics, the company who have responsibility for this ATM.

The ATM in Tarbert has been out of action for the past three weekends and is still not working.

In August, ownership of the ATM in Tarbert transferred from the Bank of Scotland to Cardtronics.

Commenting Angus MacNeil said: “It really is not good enough that the ATM in Tarbert has been out of action for the past three weekends and as I understand it, the cash machine is still not working.

“This is a very poor service from Cardtronics and is an issue which causes a great deal of disruption to residents and tourists.

“A reliable ATM is essential and I have contacted Cardtronics asking that they urgently fix this ATM.”