Gaelic jobs website boost

The team behind the Gaelic jobs website Obraichean Gàidhlig is delighted to announce that funding of £1,115 has been received from Bòrd na Gàidhlig to manage and develop Obraichean Gàidhlig in the upcoming year.

Bòrd na Gàidhlig has funded Obraichean Gàidhlig through its Taic Freumhan Coimhearsnachd fund. Improvements to the site will include updating the site’s security and the inclusion of new features for jobseekers and employers alike.

Speaking on behalf of Obraichean Gàidhlig, Steven Kellow said: “Since Obraichean Gàidhlig launched in August 2016, almost 200 jobs have been advertised on the site and over 1,000 people per month visit the site.

“We will be working hard to make improvements to the site to make it state-of-the-art across the Scottish jobs industry as a whole and will publish a report on the first year of Obraichean Gàidhlig’s operations, which will include a full breakdown of the Gaelic jobs advertised, in the next few months.

“We are grateful to Bòrd na Gàidhlig for their support and would like to thank all those who have visited, and continue to visit the site, for their support.”

Speaking on behalf of Bòrd na Gàidhlig, Daibhidh Boag, Director of Language Planning and Community Developments said: “Research tells us how important jobs which use Gaelic are across different employments sectors – public, private and voluntary – in strengthening the economy and communities.

“Obraichean Gàidhlig is a fantastic resource that we are happy to support as it provides a clear and simple link between employers and employees.”