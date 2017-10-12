Galson Trust Supports Crossroads Lewis

Crossroads Lewis has received a funding boost of £10,000 from Urras Oighreachd Ghabhsainn, the Galson Trust.

Crossroads has been providing support to family carers in Lewis for the past 30 years.

Agnes Rennie, Chair of the Galson Trust, said: “We were delighted to be able to support Crossroads with their service using our £10k funding stream.

“There are many beneficiaries of their services on the Galson Estate and care is one of our key priorities.

“We wish the team all the very best in rolling the service out further and are glad these funds can assist with that progression.”

Receiving the cheque, Malcolm Smith, Chair of Crossroads Lewis, said: “It’s great to see the foresight shown by those who have developed the work of the Galson Trust being translated into such practical help for people in our community. “Support for carers was not such a prominent issue when we set up service 30 years ago, but now it is well recognised nationally as a key part of social care provision, hugely appreciated by service users and their families.

“Crossroads Lewis delivered an average of 800 hours of professional care every month over the past year.

“New funding helps us to sustain existing services and also to address part of the waiting list for service from us.”