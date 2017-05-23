General Election campaigning suspended following terror attack

Following last night’s horrific attack on the Manchester Arena, which has killed 22 and injured 59 people, campaigning in the General Election has been suspended.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted in response to the news, calling the incident a “barbaric attack”.

In a statement, Ms Sturgeon said: “My thoughts are with the victims, their families and all those who have been affected by this barbaric attack in Manchester.

“The Scottish Government is working with Police Scotland and the UK Government to ensure that we have a full understanding of the developing situation.”

SNP candidate for the Western Isles, Angus MacNeil, tweeted a picture of two girls from the island of Barra in his constituency, Laura MacIntyre and Eilidh Macleod, who are currently missing.

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said it was “a barbaric and sickening attack, targeted at young and vulnerable people enjoying a night at a concert” and a “heartbreaking moment for our country”.

Ms Dugdale continued: “Across the UK we are today grieving for the people of Manchester. I pay tribute to the dedication of the brave emergency service workers who ran into danger.

“We have all been moved by the actions of ordinary people who opened their doors, cared for scared youngsters, provided transport to concert-goers, and are giving blood at donor banks to help those injured. This great city is today demonstrating to the world the true spirit of Manchester.”

The Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said in a statement: “This is devastating news and all my prayers go out today to the families of those who were killed and injured.

“I can only imagine the pain they are feeling and their heartbreak is shared across the country.

“Terrorism has once against struck our country and, once again, we are faced with a sense of disbelief that someone could be capable of carrying out such an appalling act.

“We all stand with the people of Manchester.

“We also all know that this wonderful vibrant city will not be defeated by this terrorist act.”