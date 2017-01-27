Gers hero to visit Stornoway

Former Rangers and England skipper Terry Butcher, pictured after playing through an infamous head injury for England, is to visit Stornoway this weekend.

Butcher is the latest star guest at the Lewis and Harris Rangers Supporters Club, officially recognised by the Ibrox giants as the world’s biggest Rangers supporters club.

Butcher will talk to supporters and answer a series of supporters questions during the event which takes place tomorrow (Friday, January 27).

The night is s strictly members only evening with tickets purchased from the Rangers Club in Stornoway - the evening is now sold out.

See next week’s Gazette for an exclusive interview with Butcher on his Gers memories and his thoughts on the current Rangers regime.