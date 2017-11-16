Getting the VIP treatment in the Outer Hebrides

A community museum in the Outer Hebrides which has seen a 50% increase in visitors this year compared to last, has joined VisitScotland’s Information Partner (VIP) programme.

Bernera Museum, which is run by a group of around 14 dedicated, knowledgeable and passionate local volunteers within Bernera Community Centre – recently retained its 4 Star Museum VisitScotland Quality Assurance grading and also joined the national tourism organisation’s Ancestral Welcome Scheme.

This scheme was created by VisitScotland, in partnership with the Scottish Ancestral Tourism Group, for visitors with an interest in ancestral research.

Bernera Museum’s genealogical and photo collection of local locations and residents is a major part of its offering.

The museum, which is managed and run by the Bernera Museum Trust on behalf of the Bernera Historical Society, has joined an exclusive network of similar VIPs by committing to actively promote Bernera, the Outer Hebrides and services offered by local businesses to visitors.

The museum displays an information board with things to see and do in the local area and beyond as well as a very popular and regular weather update for visitors.

Launched in May 2016, the VIP programme ties in with VisitScotland’s global Spirit of Scotland campaign and harnesses the local knowledge, warmth and enthusiasm of partners across the country to help visitors receive the warmest of welcomes and make the most of their trip to Scotland.

Visitor attractions, accommodation providers and social enterprises have all joined the scheme to help ensure visitors receive first-class information about the local region and Scotland as a whole.

The museum, which has attracted just over 1,000 visitors this year, displays items of historical interest to Great Bernera and a large collection of genealogical reference material.