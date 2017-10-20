Giant Inflatable Colon comes to Western Isles

NHS Western Isles are planning bowel screening promotion throughout the Western Isles in November.

And a giant inflatable colon will take centre stage in the promtional effort.

The inflatable colon is a walk through large scale replica of the human colon or bowel that allows visitors to learn about the various stages of their gut, bowel cancer and other diseases of the large intestine.

The inflatable colon helps to breakdown the taboos surrounding the disease.

It provides a focal point, putting an animated twist on the very serious topic of bowel cancer whilst easing anxiety and opening the door to a more relaxed and enlightening discussion that can save lives.

Bowel screening uptake across the Western Isles has increased over time but at around 58%, still less than 3 in 5 of us take up the invitation to be screened. Invitations and kits are sent to men and women between the ages of 50-74 years for screening every two years.

Bowel cancer is the third most common cancer in Scotland after lung and breast cancer.

For approximately every 650 people invited for regular screening, one bowel cancer death will be prevented.

The events are being held in four locations across the Western Isles and people will also have the opportunity to see the actual bowel screening kit and ask questions to local NHS Western Isles staff.

Please come along and find out more within your area.

The Giant Inflatable Colon will be available at:

14th November 2017: Barra - Castlebay Hall from 10am-2pm

15th November 2017: Benbecula - Balivanich Hall from 10am–2pm and 4.30pm-6.30pm

16th November 2017: Harris - Talla na Mara from 10.30am-2pm

16th November 2017: Lewis – St. Columba’s Hall, Lewis Street from 5pm–8pm

17th November 2017: Lewis - St. Columba’s Hall, Lewis Street from 9am–12pm