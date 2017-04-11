Good step forward for the Islands’ youth badminton

Recently three young Lewis badminton players crossed the Minch to take part in the Highland and Islands u12 badminton championships.

In the singles Molly Macdonald of Laxdale School finished a commendable fourth place over all, with Beth Macphail (a fellow Laxdale class mate) winning all but one of her group games.

In the boys’ singles, Keith Bray of Tong, in a field approaching 50 players, came away with a fine 3rd place, after losing out to the eventual winner in the semi-final.

The third/fourth play-off being 22-20 nail biter.

Then it was on to the doubles.

Beth and Molly teamed up and progressed from their groups unbeaten.

They advanced in the elimination phase and into the final only to lose narrowly to a pairing that they had already won against in the group stages.

A fantastic achievement, 2nd from the girls and the first time they had played in a competition.

Keith then teamed up with friend Erlend Ballantine from Orkney and they too progressed through to the final.

Facing a pairing from Moray Badminton, with players placed 1st and 4th in the singles it was going to be a tough one for the islanders.

Against older opposition the islanders Bray and Ballantine nudged ahead in the early stages of the final game.

They maintained that throughout and took home the doubles trophy. An amazing first place.

A Great day out and a huge step forward for boys and girls youth badminton in the islands.

A tribute must be paid to Paul Finnegan, the players’ coach, who has been working with all three players for some time now.