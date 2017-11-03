Graduates honoured at ceremony in Inverness

Students from the University of Stirling’s Highlands and Islands campuses received their degrees in a ceremony at Inverness Cathedral today, (Friday 3 November).

Professor Malcolm MacLeod, Senior Deputy Principal of the University of Stirling, conferred degrees and qualifications upon 120 graduands from the Faculties of Health Sciences and Sport, and Social Sciences.

The graduating class of 2017 included a cohort of nurses, as well as those leaving the University with specialist postgraduate degrees.

Professor Malcolm MacLeod, Senior Deputy Principal of the University of Stirling, said: “Congratulations to all our students graduating in Inverness today, many of whom will go on to make a positive difference through dedicating their lives to helping others. Stirling is committed to providing education with a purpose, with ‘being the difference’ at the heart of that approach.

“Wherever in the world our graduates go on to call home, be it locally, nationally or internationally, they have the potential to help shape society.

“I look forward to watching our graduates’ journey as they take the experience gained at University and use it to forge their own path in life, both professionally and personally.”

University of Stirling Graduation List (Western Isles)

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Michelle Frances Catherine Allison

Christina Eilidh Campbell

Jane Matheson Frieslick

Rebecca MacIver

Jodie MacKay

Margaret MacLean

Sophie MacLean

Anne-Marie MacLeod

Lyn MacMillan

Laura MacSween

Emma Louise Morrison

Amy Munro

Leigh-Anne Smith

Bachelor of Science in Professional Practice

Geraldine MacRae

Bachelor of Science in Professional Practice (Palliative Care)

Janet MacDonald