Grimsay funding will float new maritime visitor attraction

A substantial funding offer of £122, 234 to Grimsay Community Association will help in their aim to establish the only maritime visitor attraction in the Western Isles.

The offer to the group was made by received an offer of funding from the Outer Hebrides LEADER programme.

It will be used to convert the former mission house on the Island, which has been reuniting it in community ownership with the neighbouring centre at Ceann na h-Àirigh (the former Free Church), to a Boat Hall to display some of the Grimsay boats and tell the story of the Stewart boatbuilders.

There will also be more cafe seating in an attractive conservatory extension, a dedicated area for weekly markets, office facilities for GCA, as well as - an exciting programme of activities and hands-on workshops.

The summer season at Ceann na h-Àirigh is already busy with the ‘Talk on Tuesday’ proving to be very popular with a full house every night. Talks are held every month, 7pm on the first Tuesday of the month. In July the talk is: ‘History under our Feet’: Prof. Hugh Cheape is an ethnographer, curator and lecturer in Scottish Culture and Heritage at UHI/Sabhal Mòr Ostaig. He will give an illustrated talk at 7pm on Tuesday, July 25.

The current exhibition at Ceann na h-Àirigh is a selection of itmes from the Kallin 100 collection and Grimsay’s Shops plus photo albums and video from the archive.

Other things to do at the centre include: Teas, coffee and home baking on Tuesday - Saturday, 11am to 1pm plus the Hebridean Pizza van on Tuesday to Thursday, noon to 2pm.

Wednesday is Market Day from 3 to 6pm with produce, home-baking, jams, books and crafts from Uist makers.

Ceann na h-Àirigh is a project of Grimsay Community Association to provide an economic, social and cultural focus for the island. Facilities include a Post Office, cafe, community growing and market area, gathering and events space, local history and maritime archive and a venue for Gaelic as a living language.