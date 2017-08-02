Hailing succesful HebCelt 2017

Organisers of the 22nd Hebridean Celtic Festival are celebrating another resounding success for the four-day event.

Against a background of some music festivals in Scotland being discontinued, HebCelt is going from strength to strength, with this year’s event confirmed as one of the most successful in its history.

The festival was held from 19-22 July and featured more than 40 acts and over 70 hours of performances in the main arena, in Stornoway town centre and in sell-out community shows in Lewis and Harris, reaching nearly 16,000 attendances over its four-day run.

Festival director Caroline Maclennan said: “Our 22nd festival was a great success. The beautiful weather added to the wonderful atmosphere in and around the arena and the feedback from the artists, audience and traders has been extremely positive, demonstrating the enormous benefit to the community the festival undoubtedly brings.

“It is a relaxed, chilled out occasion and, with the kids running around enjoying themselves too, it provides a superb family experience.

“The demise of other festivals underlines just how challenging it is to organise these large-scale events, particularly outside the bigger population centres. Our continued success is testament to the fantastic support we get from our audiences, funders, sponsors, supporters and from this community.”

During festival week Stornoway and surrounding villages were crammed with visitors, with nearly 60 per cent coming from outside the islands. Numbers visiting the Stornoway Information Centre were up by more than 40 per cent on the corresponding week in 2016.

Alan MacKenzie, VisitScotland islands manager for the Outer Hebrides, said: “The number of visitors to the area during HebCelt was tremendous. Many people came for the whole week so they had a chance to see all the amazing scenery and attractions the island have to offer, with many saying they will definitely come back to visit again. Feedback from festival goers has been really positive and the weather certainly helped those who were camping.”

Businesses reported trading up on previous years. Colin Cameron, who runs Cameron’s Chip Shop in Stornoway, said: “I’ve run the shop for 16 years and it was the busiest I can remember. The festival does a great job bringing people to the island.”

It is estimated that HebCelt has generated nearly £25m for the economy over 22 years.