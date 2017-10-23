Harris Gin and Salar Smokehouse scoop top awards

The Isle of Harris Distillers are celebrating a double-win as their Harris Gin was crowned ‘Best Drink’ and ‘Best New Product’ at the prestigious Highlands & Islands Food & Drink Awards 2017.

Hosted by Jay Rayner, award-winning writer, journalist and broadcaster, the awards ceremony was held in the Kingsmill Hotel, Inverness on Friday 20th.

Harris Distillery MD, Simon Erlanger commented: “With so many Scottish gins now available we are honoured to have won these accolades. It is welcome recognition of the hard work of the whole distillery team and that Isle of Harris Gin and the Social Distillery offers something very special.”

Also celebrating success at the awards was Salar Smokehouse after achieving a double win in the ‘New Business’ category and also toasted the success of Donald MacLachlan, their Trainee Production Manager, who scooped the prize for ‘Young Shining Star’.

Iain Macrury, Managing Director of Salar Smokehouse Ltd. said: “This is a fantastic achievement for us win these awards, to be nominated alongside such well-established and successful businesses in the Highlands and Islands, and in such a short space of time, is a testament to the fantastic team we have at the smokehouse and all their hard work.

“We are also fortunate to have the continued support of our customers, who support us and provide us with fantastic feedback, and enables us to continue to improve the quality of our products and services that we provide.”