Harris Golf Club news and views

The Harris Golf Club AGM took place recently in the Harris Hotel. This was a special meeting in that the Captain Mal Hall was standing down after a lengthy period in ‘office’ and so the club now has a new captain with Kenny Morrison taking on the position.

The retiring captain was presented with a Harris Tweed jacket and an engraved platter, he received much thanks for his hard work during his time in office.

The winter matches continue to take place despite some very windy days which add to the challenge as was the case when the last Match play competition took place.

Last weeks match, a Medal, was played in much kinder conditions.

Eight played and included a junior who not having played since the middle of last year ‘did all right’ and is going to put cards in for his handicap as soon as we are back to eighteen holes (playing fourteen at present).

The scores were Captain Kenny Morrison first with 49, three with 54, one with 59 and two NR’s.