Harris man’s honour as he is presented on his 80th birthday

A Harris man received a long overdue birthday present on the occasion of his 80th celebration in Harris House.

Angus Macaulay, originally from Breascleit and now a long term resident of Harris House, was presented with a service medal for his military service.

It was during a weekly visit from John Murdo Morrison that his situation came to light and Mr Morrison learned Angus had not been awarded a service medal.

Angus was conscripted in 1955 at the age of just 18 to serve with the Royal Artillery in Oswestry before being transferred to Hong Kong where he was stationed for two years.

On demob he joined the T.A.V.R serving with the 51st Highland Division and the Lovat Scots.

The Ministry of Defence were contacted and despite initially returning advice that Angus was not eligible the matter was purused further, and the MOD acknowledged they were in error and he was indeed deserving of a service medal.

The medal is inscribed with his name, rank and number and was presented on the occasion of his 80th birthday in the presence of staff at Harris House, residents and close relatives.

The recently appointed Deputy Lieutenant Katie Ann MacKinnon was invited to make the presentation to Angus.