Harris Marina hub taking shape

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan has described the progress being made at the Harris Marina Hub as ‘fantastic’ following a visit to the pontoons in Tarbert.

The project has seen two sets of complementary pontoons constructed: one at Tarbert and the other at Scalpay’s North Harbour.

Some £1,350,000 of funding has been secured including £300,000 from the Scottish Government-administered Coastal Communities Fund and £600,000 from the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant Fund.

Alasdair Allan said: “It’s really fantastic to see the Harris Marina Hub now taking shape and being so close to completion.

“The project will bring much-needed economic benefit to the local economy while helping to market the whole of the Western Isles as an attractive place for yachting and tourist activity.

“Those on the steering group who have made this project a reality have put in a huge amount of hard work and dedication over the years and it is great to see their labour now bearing fruit.”