Health snapshot while you wait for the doctor

Patients and visitors attending Stornoway Health Centre are able to make use of the recently installed Keito M8 Health Monitor, before attending their consultation with their GP or nurse.

The Health Monitor is extremely user-friendly and measures weight, height, blood pressure and pulse rate and from these is able to calculate a patient’s BMI (body mass index).

All results are printed out on a ticket for the patient to remove and take away with them, or share with their GP or nurse at their consultation.

Erika Anderson, Group Practice Manager, said “We are delighted that this free-to-use health monitor is available in our waiting area for patients and visitors to use whilst they wait for their appointment.

“The machine is operated by placing a token, available from the Group Practice’s reception, into a slot and all users have to do is stand on the machine and listen to the instructions.

“Users are reassured that whilst the machine does ‘speak’ to them about what to do (such as standing on the platform), it does not divulge any of their personal information.

The display screen has also been angled to assure privacy at all times - personal information can be viewed by the user both on the display screen and printed out to be taken away.”

The installation of this versatile, all-in-one system is part of the Stornoway Health Centre’s plan to redevelop its patient waiting area.