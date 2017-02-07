Exceptional Award for Lewis-based nurse

A Stornoway-based nurse has spoken of her shock after winning a prestigious nursing award.

Catherine Jacek has been awarded the 2016 Exceptional Mentor Award, on behalf of University of Stirling and NHS Forth Valley.

Catherine, who is employed by NHS Western Isles as a Mental Health Nurse covering Lewis and Harris, was nominated by final semester nursing student Robert Murray, who had firstly undertaken a placement with Catherine through NHS Forth Valley, and then subsequently requested a return to her to undertake his final consolidation of practice placement.

Catherine, a native of Barra and now living in Stornoway, and who has been part of the NHS Western Isles Community Psychiatric Nursing Service team since 1994 said, “I was so surprised to have been nominated – both the nomination and award were very unexpected. I had to complete a number of assessments including the University of Stirling’s Ongoing Achievement Record, which is a fairly lengthy document required for anyone nominated.

She added, “It really was a lovely thing for Robert to nominate me, especially taking the time to complete the nomination process under the pressures of his own studies.”