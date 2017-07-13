Hope on horizon for NHS dental patients

The pain of new patients being unable to register for NHS dental treatment on the Isle of Lewis could be ending soon.

A new dental practice should be open in Stornoway by the end of the year, catering for both NHS patients and those seeking private treatement.

Dr Sridhar Kalvakuntla, who currently works at the NHS Western Isles Dental Practice, confirmed his plans to open the new practice in Stornoway’s Cromwell Street.

He hopes to have the it up and running in October but has advised that it may take a little longer.

In February a petition was set up urging the Scottish Government to remedy the “appalling lack of NHS registration on Lewis”.

Stornoway does have a multi-million pound dentist practice but the number of dentists has fallen in recent years, reducing the number of patients it can take.

Dr Kalvakuntla has been in Stornoway since last October, having previously been with NHS Grampian. A graduate from Queen Mary University, London, he has worked in the UK for more than ten years, six of which were working as a speciality doctor.