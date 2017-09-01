Kindness in Care award for Kettings

HC-One’s Blar Buidhe Care Home in Stornoway, is celebrating the success of colleague Martin Kettings, who received a Kindness in Care Award for the great work he delivers for Residents on a daily basis.

The Kindness in Care Awards programme was launched by HC-One in October 2013 to recognise the efforts of their kindest colleagues, and the impact they have on the lives of Residents and their loved ones.

This year, a record breaking 135 Awards were presented to colleagues, volunteers, and whole teams within the family of homes that HC-One operates across the UK.

Staff Nurse Martin was nominated by Blar Buidhe’s Home Manager, Peter Venus, and by Relatives who gave Martin a glowing review, saying that he always goes above and beyond, demonstrating compassion, thoughtfulness and kindness at all times.

Since 2013, over 2,700 HC-One colleagues have been awarded for their commitment to kindness with nominations invited from Residents, relatives, colleagues or visitors to the home.

HC-One aims to be the first-choice care provider in each of its communities for Residents looking for the very best care and support, and the employer of choice for the best, most professional, and kindest care staff, with sector leading career progression opportunities. HC-One consistently invests in staff, and last year was named as a Skills for Care Centre of Excellence, as well as currently celebrating achieving a 9.3 average rating on the sector’s leading care home comparison website carehome.co.uk. This high rating puts HC-One homes into the very best company in the care home sector.

HC-One Blar Buidhe Home Manager, Peter Venus,said: “We are delighted that Martin has been recognised for his hard work and commitment in providing the kindest care to Blar Buidhe’s Residents. It is a pleasure to work with such a dedicated colleague.”

HC-One Managing Director, Liz Whyte, said: “The Kindness in Care Awards programme is about recognising and celebrating colleagues who demonstrate the kindest care and the best practice that we can all learn from, and Blar Buidhe has the privilege of having such colleagues.

“Each and every day, HC-One staff do incredible work, and make such a difference to the lives of Residents living in our homes. It is great to work with such inspirational, caring and kind people.”