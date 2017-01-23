MSP and Councillor welcome Bara Hospital progress

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan and local SNP Councillor Donald Manford have welcomed movement on the issue of the proposed new Barra Care Complex.

This follows a meeting between Health Board officials and members of the Project Board to discuss the Outline Business Case for the project. Scottish Government and NHS Western Isles officials also met shortly before Christmas to discuss St Brendans.

Alasdair Allan MSP commented: “The delays to this important project are something I have raised in the past. It is beyond doubt that the current building has to be replaced.

“Recent correspondence I have received from the Health Secretary, Shona Robison MSP, informed me that the Government expect NHS Western Isles to submit the Outline Business in late spring or early summer.

“This is very welcome progress and I look forward to learning more details about the timetable when I next meet with the Health Board.”

Cllr Donald Manford commented: “Myself and other members of the Project Board had a positive meeting with the Health Board earlier today.

“I am satisfied that the project seems to have been pulled back on track. There is still a great deal of work that still needs to be done and there is a tight timeline for us to engage with. However, we are now moving in the right direction.

“It is widely recognised that the current hospital is unfit for purpose and that a new facility has been needed for some time. Hopefully, that is now on the horizon and I look forward to seeing the community in Barra fully engaged with the process.”