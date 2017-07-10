National Breastfeeding Celebration Week

National Celebration Week ran from 19th – 23rd June and NHS Western Isles joined the celebrations to promote the benefits of breastfeeding.

Led by the Maternal and Infant Nutrition group, the campaign aims to bring the conversation about breastfeeding to the fore and highlight the benefits to both babies and mothers.

As well as having all the vitamins and nutrients that baby needs, breast milk also contains disease-fighting substances.

Breastfeeding is also beneficial to mum – as well as being convenient and environmentally friendly it can help mum return to her previous shape and reduce the risks of some diseases.

Public stands were set up in Western Isles Hospital, Uist and Barra hospital and Stornoway Library.

Pictured is the Western Isles Hospital display, with some of the midwifery team.