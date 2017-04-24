The Health Lottery is coming to your local area!

The Health Lottery will be raising money for good causes in the North of Scotland during the week beginning Sunday, April 23 – and it needs your support.

Each week one lucky area benefits from Health Lottery proceeds and there are draws every day from Tuesday to Saturday. This week it is the North of Scotland’s HealthKind Community Interest Company’s (CIC) turn.

Since its first Health Lottery Draw in January 2012 HealthKind CIC has raised over £1.6 million for community groups in the area, with more than £87 million being raised nationwide.

Using money raised by HealthKind CIC through The Health Lottery, grants have been awarded by People’s Health Trust through Active Communities, a funding programme which invests in local people and groups in communities with great ideas to make their communities even better.

Past projects have included Garadh a' Bhagh a' Tuath, an initiative which delivers therapeutic gardening and café-based activities to people with disabilities and/or care needs, and REAP, a project which offers a series of gardening and cooking activities for residents of all ages on Den Crescent, Keith and the surrounding roads leading to the re-establishment of the tenants forum.

Larger charities and organisations, such as The Conservation Volunteers and Royal Voluntary Service, have also benefitted from the funds raised by HealthKindCIC.

Click here to see where the money raised has been spent in your town and around the country.

Tickets are just £1 and can be bought online or in over 32,000 stores and post offices, and there is a top prize of up to £100,000.