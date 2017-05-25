Heartbreaking loss of Eilidh Macleod in Manchester atrocity

Tributes have been pouring in for 14-year-old Eilidh Macleod from Barra who has been confirmed as one of the people killed in Monday night’s suicide bomb attack on the Manchester Arena.

The young teenager had been attending the Ariana Grande concert with her friend 15 year old Laura MacIntyre, who is being treated for serious injuries in hospital.

In a statement issued through Greater Manchester Police, Eilidh’s parents said: “Our family is devastated and words cannot express how we feel at losing our darling Eilidh.

“Eilidh was vivacious and full of fun. She loved all music whether it was listening to Ariana or playing the bagpipes with her pipe band.

“As a family we would like to express our thanks and gratitude for the support and kind messages we have received at this difficult time.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “This is heartbreaking news. My thoughts are with Eilidh’s mum and dad, and all of her family and friends.”

Amongst the public tributes and sympathies offered were: “A stunningly beautiful, talented lovely girl who will be missed so dearly by all who knew her my heart breaks for the family. Sleep tight Eilidh.”

“Thinking and praying for you all. I wish I could find appropriate words to say other than my heart breaks for you all. Take care of yourselves.”

“Beautiful Angel.”

A minute’s silence will be held at 11am across the UK to remember the victims of the attack.

A Just Giving page to raise funds to help the families of the girls has now reached £21,493.

The page was set up by Alan Anderson, who said: “We are trying to raise some money towards the costs associated with the families of Eilidh MacLeod and Laura MacIntyre. Two young girls who left the island of Barra to go to a concert and were caught up in the terrible events in Manchester.”

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar confirmed that additional support has been made available to staff and pupils at the girls’ school, Castlebay Community School.