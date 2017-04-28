Hebridean Way walking offers new way to explore Islands

Travellers are being offered a new incentive to visit the Outer Hebrides with the opening of a dedicated long distance walking route this week.

The Hebridean Way Walking Route takes in 10 islands, six causeways and two ferry crossings and covers 156 miles of the Outer Hebrides, from Vatersay in the south to Lews Castle in the north, giving visitors a chance to immerse themselves in ever changing island landscapes.

The route is the only dedicated walking trail to traverse the Western Isles - providing walkers with an enticing new opportunity to visit and discover all that the islands have to offer.

Helpfully broken down into 12 sections running from the Isle of Vatersay in the south to the Lewis in the North (each of which represents a single day’s walking for experienced hikers) the Hebridean Way Walking route complements the separate 185-mile cycling route, which was launched last year with the help of endurance cyclist and adventurer Mark Beaumont.

Tourism bosses hope the new route will provide potential visitors with an additional incentive to travel to the islands, offering them the chance to challenge themselves by tackling the full length of the Hebridean Way, or simply by conquering certain sections.

Made up of waymarked routes, existing tracks, newly created paths and stretches of quiet country roads, the Hebridean Way Walking Route is being officially launched at the Visit Scotland Expo in Glasgow week where the team behind it will be encouraging walking enthusiasts to become ‘pioneers’ of the route - following section maps and providing feedback on their experience to help refine both route and resources in the months to come.

Ian Fordham of Outer Hebrides Tourism said: “We are delighted to be launching the Hebridean Way Walking Route this week, and looking forward to welcoming the first walkers to tackle it to the Outer Hebrides.”

“Members of the Hebridean Way Project Team will listen to all feedback as we continue to develop the infrastructure and information provision so that we can ensure the Hebridean Way routes go from strength to strength to secure a place alongside other iconic long distance routes in Scotland.”