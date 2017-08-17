Help with electric bills

Get £140 off your electricity bill through SSE’s Warm Home Discount Scheme.

The Warm Home Discount scheme (WHD) is a government scheme aimed to help low income households reduce their energy bills, particularly those in fuel poverty. Under the scheme, large energy suppliers support people in need of a little help to pay their electricity costs.

The scheme offers a one-off rebate of £140 from your electricity bill.

SSE have just opened their scheme for 2017-18 and if you are a pensioner who receives the guarantee credit element of pension credit you will automatically be eligible for the rebate.

If you don’t fit into the above group you may still qualify. You’ll need to be an SSE domestic electricity account holder and you or another member of your household will need to meet certain criteria e.g. if you are in receipt of certain benefits, on a low income, or you have a disability or illness.

Once the application has been processed SSE will be in touch by letter with the outcome.

This scheme operates on a first come, first served basis and Tighean Innse Gall (TIG) advise that you apply early to avoid disappointment.

Martha MacLeod, Fuel Poverty officer at TIG says: “If you have any questions regarding the scheme or need help in completing an application get in touch with the energy advice section at Tighean Innse Gall by calling 01851 706121 and then selecting option 3.

“If you qualify, the Warm Home Discount will be credited to your electricity account sometime before 31 March 2018.

“If you use a pre-payment meter the payment will be credited to your meter during or after a top-up.